Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $337.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $428.90. The stock had a trading volume of 262,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.