Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.