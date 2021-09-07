MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

