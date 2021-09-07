MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,626. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

