MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.42. 74,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.