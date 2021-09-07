MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.