MMA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,599 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $80,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.50. 24,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,385. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

