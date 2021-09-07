MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

