MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIXT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

