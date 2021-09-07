Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 85,488 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

