Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

