Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.