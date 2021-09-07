Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.