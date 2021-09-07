Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,440 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

