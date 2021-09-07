Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,452 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,185.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.