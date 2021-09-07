Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $23,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

VNO stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.