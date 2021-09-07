Mist Price Reaches $0.0952 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Mist has a market cap of $5.36 million and $1.56 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00141822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00774554 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.