MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $682.80 and last traded at $686.55. Approximately 7,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.26.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.