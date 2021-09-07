MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

NYSE MGP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

