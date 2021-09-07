MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. 1,347,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

