MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

