Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

