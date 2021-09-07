Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.72. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $6,418,195. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

