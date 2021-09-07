Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

