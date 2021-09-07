Meridian Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $176,716.46 and $33.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00691915 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.00 or 0.01298518 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

