Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $192.89. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.