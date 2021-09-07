Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

CTLT opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.