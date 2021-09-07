Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

