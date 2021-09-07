Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 780 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in The Boeing by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.91. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

