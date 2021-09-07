Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDT opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

