Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of MFCSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.