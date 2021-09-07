MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $834,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.