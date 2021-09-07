Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.43

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,598. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

