Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $197,736.18 and $132,866.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.49 or 0.07368116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00123097 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

