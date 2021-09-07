Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $857.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.20) and last traded at GBX 840.50 ($10.98), with a volume of 217204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839.50 ($10.97).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 747.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

