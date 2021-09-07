Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSLH. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MSLH stock traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 843.95 ($11.03). The stock had a trading volume of 101,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,691. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 747.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.20).

In other news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,465 shares of company stock worth $1,019,580.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

