Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

