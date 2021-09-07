Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

GLDM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 249,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,859. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

