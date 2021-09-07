Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

