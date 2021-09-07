Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 224,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

