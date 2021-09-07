Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

