ManTech International Co. (MANT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 24th

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

ManTech International has increased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ManTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

