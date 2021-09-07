Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $202.00

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 219.90 ($2.87). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 215.30 ($2.81), with a volume of 2,283,976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.92 ($2.62).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

