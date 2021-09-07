Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 642 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

