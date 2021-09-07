Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.