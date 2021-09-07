Magnetar Financial LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $87,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.