Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,801 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

H opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

