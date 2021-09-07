Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.