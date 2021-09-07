MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MTSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,251,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,398,881. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

