Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SIVB opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

